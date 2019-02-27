No Glass Slippers collecting prom dresses for annual giveaway

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No Glass Slippers is collecting prom dresses for its annual Prom Giveaway.
The event got its start back in 2013 when three women started collecting shoes for young ladies to wear to prom at no cost. This is the seventh annual event, which proudly serves more than 500 students in multiple parishes.
Dresses are being accepted at all YMCA locations in the Baton Rouge area. Dresses will be collecting Mar. 1 through 15.
ADDITIONAL COLLECTION SITES
- No Glass Slippers - 1520 Thomas Delpit Dr.; 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Appletree Storage - Perkins Road behind Sonic; Monday through Friday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
- Rich Connections Boutique - 243 N Acadian Thwy. Unit 2; Monday through Saturday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Dresses will be given away Sunday, Mar. 24 at the McKinley Alumni Center from 2 to 6 p.m. Participants must be current high school students and must present their school ID. Students can also enter to win door prizes and free beauty services for prom. Free bras from Jess’ Bra Closet will also be given away.
