New digital tool helps Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana members save on prescription drugs

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana has launched a new no-cost tool that provides its members with the best deals on their prescription drugs.
The new desktop and mobile app tool, Rx Savings Solutions, prepares a personalized prescription savings plan for its users. When there is an opportunity to save, Rx Savings Solutions alerts members by text or email letting them know to log in and view savings opportunities. Savings opportunities include listing pharmacies in the area with lower out‐of‐pocket prices for members’ prescription drugs.
“Prescription drugs continue to be a top driver of healthcare costs. It’s important that we engage partners and tools like Rx Savings Solutions to help our members save on out‐of‐pocket costs,” said Dr. Vindell Washington, Chief Medical Officer of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Louisiana. “By providing a solution directly integrated into claims records and benefits, our members now have detailed information at their fingertips to help them make prescription drug choices.”
The tool also lists alternatives that may be appropriate for a member’s care, but with a lower out‐of‐pocket price. In that case, Rx Savings Solutions will provide information members can share with their doctors if they want to choose a lower cost alternative.
Rx Savings Solutions is expected to help more than 637,000 Blue Cross and HMO Louisiana, Inc. health plan members price drugs and manage their prescription drugs to save money.
Blue Cross and HMO Louisiana members who have Rx Savings Solutions as part of their health plans may register for the tool by logging in to their member accounts through the link here.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.