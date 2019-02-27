More than 450k lbs of trash cleared in first Operation Fresh Start cleanup day of 2019

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - On Wednesday, Feb. 27, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome announced the results of the January installment of Operation Fresh Start, the mayor’s litter abatement and beautification program.
Operation Fresh Start kicked off Feb. 16 with a community-wide cleanup day. Then from Monday, Feb. 18 to Friday, Feb. 22, East Baton Rouge Public Works crews cleaned up litter and blight throughout the parish. The mayor’s office says more than 200 volunteers helped with the effort.
OPERATION FRESH START RESULTS
- 231 tons (462,000 lbs) of trash/debris cleared and disposed of
- 3,853 abandoned tires in public right-of-way cleared and disposed of
- 468 illegally placed signs collected and disposed of
- 83 potholes filled
- 133 trash/debris piles cleared
- 967 bags of trash disposed of
- 11 intersections repainted
- 125 street signs replaced
The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development (DOTD) also participated in the operation by cutting tree limbs near barrier rails along I-10 and I-110. The department also cleared clogged catch basins on highways and cleared debris and broken concrete beneath the interstate system and in parking areas. Republic Services and Waste Management helped by providing equipment and supplies for volunteers.
“Operation Fresh Start empowers our citizens to co-create a more beautiful, appealing, and litter-free East Baton Rouge Parish. It takes a partnership between dedicated citizens and committed public servants to beautify our parish and shift the culture of litter in our community,” said Broome.
The next installment of Operation Fresh Start will take place in the second quarter of 2019.
