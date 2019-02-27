Man arrested in string of numerous vehicle, residential burglaries

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man has been arrested in relation to over a dozen burglaries in Baton Rouge.
Police say Ladarius Porter began his string of vehicle break-ins in May of 2018 at an apartment complex off of Industriplex Boulevard. Several vehicles were burglarized between May 14, 2018 and January 22, 2019. He also burglarized vehicles in an apartment complex off of Perkins Road between January 2, 2019 and February 4, 2019.
Police say Porter targeted locked and unlocked vehicles, some of which were forcefully entered by breaking windows.
Porter allegedly stole a myriad of items, including a firearm, wallets, credit cards, checkbooks, purses, a laptop, a camera, a TWIC card, and a military backpack.
Porter is also charged with breaking into a home on Burbank Drive, where he allegedly stole two Playstation 4 consoles and later sold them to two different pawn shops in the area.
Police have also tied Porter to an incident where he negotiated the sale of a 2016 Kawasaki dirt-bike through the Let-Go app, met the buyer at a Twin Peaks parking lot, and drove off on the bike without paying the owner.
Porter has been charged with numerous felony theft charges, simple criminal damage to property, and theft of a motor vehicle. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison.
