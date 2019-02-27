Man arrested, accused of pulling gun on two people and trying to rob them

PORT ALLEN, LA (WAFB) - A man is behind bars for allegedly pulling a gun on two people in a car and demanding their money.
The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office says on Friday, Feb. 8, deputies responded to a disturbance on Lafiton Lane in Port Allen in which two people were seen running away from a Lexus sedan parked in the road, screaming.
Deputies learned Johannes Domingue, 23, of Plaquemine, had reportedly pulled a gun on the two people that were riding in the car with him and demanded money from them, then forced them out of the car, which he was driving.
WBRSO says on Feb. 18, Domingue was pulled over by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office for traffic violations and arrested on unrelated drug charges. Detectives were able to identify Domingue in a photographic lineup.
Domingue is currently jailed in EBR Parish, but will be brought to WBR Parish to face two counts of armed robbery.
