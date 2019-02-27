La. Senators take new action to force progress on distribution of $230 million in flood aid

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Senators Bill Cassidy, (R-LA), and John Kennedy (R-LA) announced they have placed holds on two U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Developemtn (HUD) nominees untilt eh department releases long-delayed legal guidance needed to implement the duplication of benefits fix.
The fix was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump in October 2018.
The senators placed holds on Seth Appleton, nominee for HUD assistant secretary of policy development and research, and Robert Hunter Kurtz, nominee for HUD assistant secretary.
The holds prevent the Senate from approving these promotions.
"There is nothing wrong with these nominees, what is wrong is HUD's delay," said Dr. Cassidy. "The law we passed to fix this duplication of benefits mess couldn't be more clear. HUD needs to realize we aren't going to tolerate bureaucratic games. They need to get serious, because this is very serious to the flood victims in Louisiana still struggling to put their lives back together."
“I’m not trying to play games here, but a lot of flood victims in Louisiana are waiting on HUD. They’ve been waiting on HUD. They need HUD to issue guidelines so they can rebuild their homes and get on with their lives. I’m hoping this will give HUD the nudge it needs,” said Sen. Kennedy.
In early February, U.S. Representative Garret Graves said there was an “excellent chance” he would file a lawsuit against the federal agencies blocking the distribution of around $230 million in 2016 flood aid to speed the process along.
