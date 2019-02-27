Gonzales PD asks residents not to share unverified info on social media after false report of abduction

GONZALES, LA (WAFB) - The Gonzales Police Department is asking the public to not share unverified information about crimes on social media platforms after false reports about an abducted child swirled on Facebook Wednesday.
The department says on Wednesday, Feb. 27, a Facebook post was made claiming a child was abducted in Ascension Parish while waiting at the bus stop. The post suggested the abduction was being investigated as a sex trafficking case. The Gonzales Police Department says no such incident took place and that were something like that to occur, the department would notify the public if it posed a threat to residents.
“We understand the desire to take everything at face value when it appears on social media, but sharing unconfirmed reports do nothing but unnecessarily frighten people. We cannot condone that behavior. Please rely on reputable sources only when incidents are shared, and cease inciting unwarranted fear by sharing information that has not been verified,” the department said in a Facebook post.
