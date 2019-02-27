Gift of Hope gives couples struggling to conceive chance at IVF treatment

“We started the program as a way to help Louisiana couples undergo IVF who could not otherwise afford it. So many couples we see with difficulties conceiving need this procedure to build their families. But because the cost is so high and very few insurance policies cover it, low-income earning couples often have to put off building their families. We feel strongly that all couples should have the chance to build their families, no matter their financial situation or insurance coverage,” said Dr. John Storment, medical director at Fertility Answers.