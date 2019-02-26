Generous Girl Scout cookie buyer in SC who was praised after viral post is arrested by DEA

An Upstate woman who manages cookie sales for Troop 1574, shared a picture of the man, later identified as Detric McGowan, with two of Scouts on Friday, saying: “This man purchased seven packs of cookies. Gave the girls $40, told them to keep the change. Then he came back to the table and said ‘pack up all of your cookies. I’m taking them all so y’all can get out of this cold.’ $540 he spent on cookies. What an amazing soul!!!! #troop1574 #kindheart #thatgreenville #greenvillesc”