FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, warm temps for Thursday

We cannot rule out a passing shower or two for Wednesday evening, but most neighborhoods are likely to stay dry into the night. Set overnight and early morning rain chances at 20 to 30 percent, with daybreak temperatures in the low 60s for the capital area. Our Thursday forecast calls for scattered to likely showers and a few thunderstorms for the afternoon. Rain chances are posted at 60 to 70 percent for the day with a high in the low 70s.