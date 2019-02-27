FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Scattered showers, warm temps for Thursday

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Wednesday afternoon turned out much drier around the WAFB area than expected. In fact, many WAFB neighborhoods enjoyed a nice dose of afternoon sunshine as most of the area rains and heavier clouds were concentrated closer to the coast.
We cannot rule out a passing shower or two for Wednesday evening, but most neighborhoods are likely to stay dry into the night. Set overnight and early morning rain chances at 20 to 30 percent, with daybreak temperatures in the low 60s for the capital area. Our Thursday forecast calls for scattered to likely showers and a few thunderstorms for the afternoon. Rain chances are posted at 60 to 70 percent for the day with a high in the low 70s.
Plan for highs in the upper 70s both Friday and Saturday. Friday will be the drier of the two days, with a 30 percent chance of t-showers. Rain percentages are currently posted at 50 percent for Saturday.
We are optimistic the Southdowns parade will roll without any significant rain and could indeed be entirely dry throughout. On the other hand, parades Saturday, including the Clinton Mardi Gras parade and the often irreverent Spanish Town parade, may be rolling through the raindrops.
A cold front will finally push across the Bayou State Sunday, delivering showers and thunderstorms.
Get set for a real chill from the air surging into the region behind Sunday’s front. The latest First Alert Forecast has highs in the low to mid 50s for Lundi Gras, Mardi Gras, and Ash Wednesday. That’s a drop of about 20° from highs during the weekend.
Mornings next week will be downright cold, with temperatures dropping into the 30s Monday through Thursday. Baton Rouge may flirt with a light freeze on one or two of those mornings and communities north and east of the Red Stick can expect a handful of hours with temperatures at or below freezing next week. Thankfully, afternoon temperatures will rebound into the 60s by Thursday and stay that way into the weekend.
Yet maybe the best news is this: after we get through a rainy Saturday and Sunday this upcoming weekend, the extended First Alert Outlook calls for dry weather and sunshine from Monday through Saturday of next week.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.