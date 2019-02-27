FedEx unveils autonomous robot capable of making same-day deliveries

MEMPHIS, TN (WMC) - FedEx unveiled a new autonomous delivery robot that will be able to make deliveries to customers the same day they’re ordered.
It's called the FedEx SameDay Bot. It is designed to travel on sidewalks and along roadsides. It has pedestrian-friendly technology and multiple cameras, allowing the battery-powered robot to be aware of its surroundings.
Before delivery, the bot will plot a safe path and follow road and safety rules. It's capable of navigating unpaved surfaces, curbs, and even steps.
FedEx even went on the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to show off the robot, driving over a number of surfaces.
The company has partnered with AutoZone, Lowe’s Pizza Hut, Target, Walgreens and Walmart to test the robot.
“Pizza Hut is constantly exploring new technology-based solutions to advance our delivery business as we look to redefine the modern pizza experience for our customers,” Pizza Hut Vhief Customer and Operations Officer Nicolas Burquier said. “The opportunity to work with a proven innovator in the delivery space like FedEx allows us the opportunity to leverage cutting-edge technology to further optimize our best-in-class delivery experience.”
FedEx is going to roll out the bot this summer, with several cities getting the first crack at the new tech. Memphis is one of the cities that was selected.
“We couldn’t be more excited that FedEx chose its hometown as one of the pilot cities for this revolutionary innovation,” Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland said. “We look forward to working with FedEx to continue introducing technologies that will help improve the quality of life in our community.”
