FDA: Golean Detox capsules recalled, found to be tainted with unsafe chemicals

Risk Statement: Products containing sibutramine pose a threat to consumers because sibutramine is known to substantially increase blood pressure and/or pulse rate in some patients and may present a significant risk for patients with a history of coronary artery disease, congestive heart failure, arrhythmias or stroke. Health risks of ingesting phenolphthalein could include potentially serious gastrointestinal disturbances, irregular heartbeat, and cancer with long-term use. These products may also interact in life threatening ways with other medications a consumer may be taking. To date, Golean Detox USA has not received any reports of adverse events related to this recall.