City workers scoop up ladders, tarps in sweep of Uptown parade route

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Mardi Gras ladders and tarps were confiscated Tuesday afternoon during a city sweep of the Uptown parade route, and revelers aren’t happy about it.
City workers confiscated the items that the city said were out too early - more than 24 hours before the start of parades. Some people saw the workers coming and rushed to save their belongings, while others had to take a loss.
“We saw two utility vans full of tarps that have already been on Napoleon and a whole bunch of staff,” said Joann Lammons. “I would love to count how many people we're paying to focus on this today instead of the robberies that happened at my friend’s house, her car the other day and all around the news - the violent crime."
Earlier Tuesday, Mayor Latoya Cantrell put out a social media post that read: “Reminder: Ladders should not be left on the neutral ground or sidewalks overnight. All left will be destroyed. Place ladders at least 6 feet from the street curb. Do not block intersections.”
