BRPD chief optimistic about recruitment ahead of new academy

The department is currently trying to fill about 72 vacancies and the department is well on its way to getting those new officers on the street. So far, they have gotten 32 applicants for the current recruiting class which are being interviewed and vetted at this time. Of those 32 applicants, 16 are black males, 9 are white males, one is Hispanic, and two are Asian males. Four women, one white and three black, also round out the list of applicants.