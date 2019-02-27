BRPD chief optimistic about recruitment ahead of new academy

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police Chief Murphy Paul says he’s optimistic about the future of recruiting at the department.
A new 22-week recruiting class is about to begin and marks the first academy of 2019. It comes amid a widening shortage of manpower as crime continues to be a major concern for members of the community.
In an interview with WAFB, Paul said they have worked to reshape the entire recruiting process, selected someone new to head up the effort, and recently completed a procedural justice training he hopes to implement into the process starting with this recruiting class. The goal of the training is to recruit quality officers who have an unwavering desire to serve the people of Baton Rouge in a fair and respectful manner.
“It’s all about messaging and finding the right people to answer the call to serve the people of Baton Rouge,” said Paul. “We are not quite where we want to be, but we are excited about where we’re going. We want the public to know that things take time, but we hope that they trust us to deliver.”
The department is currently trying to fill about 72 vacancies and the department is well on its way to getting those new officers on the street. So far, they have gotten 32 applicants for the current recruiting class which are being interviewed and vetted at this time. Of those 32 applicants, 16 are black males, 9 are white males, one is Hispanic, and two are Asian males. Four women, one white and three black, also round out the list of applicants.
The department remains under a decades-old consent decree and the racial makeup of the department still does not adequately reflect that of the community. Paul tells WAFB he hopes to soon have that consent decree removed.
“I would like to have it lifted tomorrow, but that’s a decision the Department of Justice and a federal judge have to make,” said Paul. “We need to get that dark cloud out from over our head and we are working diligently to make it happen.”
The latest recruitment effort combined with the different strategic approaches, he hopes will get BRPD closer to that goal.
