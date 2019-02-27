Baton Rouge organization collecting Mardi Gras beads to be reused

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A Baton Rouge non-profit is teaming up with organizers of one of the city’s newest Mardi Gras krewes to ask parade-goers to donate their Mardi Gras beads so they can be reused again next year.
Mid City Redevelopment Alliance (MCRA) and Mid City Gras say they’ll store any Mardi Gras beads that get donated so they can be reused next year. This will help keep those plastic beads out of trash cans, landfills, storm drains, and the city’s streets.
The non-profit’s vision is to develop and promote the growth and renewal of the Mid City area of Baton Rouge.
