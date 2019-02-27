Alcohol sales suspended at 2 Sammy’s Grill locations

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Two area Sammy’s Grill locations are temporarily unable to sell alcohol.
The restaurants that are affected include Sammy’s flagship location on Highland Road in Baton Rouge as well as the location on Wax Road in Central.
A sign at the location on Highland Road says “due to a lapse in our liquor permit, we regret to say that we will not have alcohol service at this time.”
“We are working diligently to get this resolved as soon as possible and thank you so much for your continued patronage.”
Ernest Legier, Deputy Commissioner of Louisiana’s Alcohol and Tobacco Control Board (ATC), says the issue with Sammy’s is at a parish level and not with his office but he did not have further details.
Legier says the East Baton Rouge Parish Alcohol Beverage Control Office (ABO) is dealing with the issue.
WAFB has left a message with ABO Director Christopher Cranford for more information. According to its website, the ABO is “responsible for overseeing the alcoholic beverage industries within East Baton Rouge Parish.”
“ABC licenses and regulates all businesses and individuals in East Baton Rouge Parish who sell, serve or dispense alcoholic beverages,” the website says.
WAFB is also awaiting a return phone call from the corporate office of Sammy’s Grill.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.