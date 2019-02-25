Two teens die in East Texas crash

VAN, TX (KLTV) - Two teens were killed and two injured in a weekend crash near Ben Wheeler.
Officials with the Department of Public Safety say around 5:52 p.m. Saturday troopers responded to a one vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market Road 773 near Ben Wheeler.
The preliminary crash investigation states that the driver of a Dodge Journey, identified as Martha Geale Vela, 17, of Ben Wheeler was traveling north on FM 773 when her vehicle gradually drove off the roadway. When she attempted to get back into the main lane her vehicle traveled into the opposite lane of traffic before over correcting to the right and traveling into the east ditch where it rolled over.
Vela was transported to a Tyler hospital in critical condition. A 16-year-old passenger was also transported to a Tyler hospital.
Two 15-year-old male passengers traveling unrestrained in the back seat were ejected from the vehicle. They were pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
