Teenager arrested in 2018 deadly shooting on Jackson Avenue in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - A man was arrested in connection to a deadly shooting on Jackson Avenue that happened in December 2018, according to a Tuesday release from Baton Rouge Police Department.
The shooting suspect was 16 years old at the time of the shooting, and police have not released his name. The man, who is now 17 years old, was charged with second degree murder, possession of a handgun by a juvenile and illegal use of a weapon.
On December 4, 2019, Charvron Johnson was shot and killed in the 3000 block of Jackson Avenue. Johnson’s body was found behind an abandoned home. He had gunshot wounds, police report. Police say Johnson later died at the hospital.
Investigators say they do not yet know the motive of the shooting.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.