Report: Will Wade to be subpoenaed in federal corruption trial

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Notification has been sent out to a representative of LSU basketball coach Will Wade that he will be subpoenaed for a April 22nd federal basketball corruption trial. That’s according to a report by Yahoo Sports.
The report came out right before Wade met the media before the Tigers take on Texas A&M Tuesday night.
“I really haven’t been following it all that closely. I’ve been focused on our team. I learned about it, like I said, before I walked in here," said Wade.
According to Yahoo, Wade is on federal wiretaps talking to Christian Dawkins, a former low-level agent runner who was found guilty of multiple felony fraud charges in a corruption trail in October. In the story, Yahoo pointed out the impending subpoenas also increase the likelihood that those tapes would be played at the trial.
