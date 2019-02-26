‘Red Stick’ show in development after NBC gives script commitment

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Although it’s still too early to tell whether it will actually make it on air, a Baton Rouge centered crime drama series called “Red Stick” is in development.
In November 2018, Deadline Hollywood, a entertainment industry media outlet, reported NBC gave a script commitment to “Red Stick.” The script commitment permits the network to promise to order the pilot after it gets the script.
The show, written by S.W.A.T producer Samantha Humphrey, follows a New York doctor who returns to her hometown of Baton Rouge after the death of her father, the city’s coroner. She steps in her father’s role to solve a local murder. Venom and Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle producer Matt Tolmach would also write for the show.
Katie Pryor, the executive director of the Baton Rouge Film Commission, said the commission has communicated with Sony Pictures TV and NBC about the possible show. She advises the show is still in development, and the studio would likely approach the commission either once the project is nearly or fully funded.
The show development is still in the beginning stages, but Pryor said it would be exciting to have the pilot filmed in the Capital City. “If this show proceeds, we would be all for it,” Pryor said. The film commission has a strong relationship with the studios, according to Pryor.
If the pilot enters the pre-production phase, the commission would provide services to the studio, including scouting locations and permitting.
In 2017, the state enhanced motion picture incentives as a way to create a more thriving local entertainment industry and stimulate filming investments. One of these modifications included the Qualified Entertainment Company incentive, which allows entertainment firms to receive a 15 percent tax credit on W2 wages of at least $45,000 per year. The credit rises to 20 percent on salaries of more than $66,000.
Recent projects the commission has worked with are Tom Hank’s “Greyhound,” with a May 2020 release date and Netflix’s “Bonnie & Clyde.”
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.