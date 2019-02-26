Police release parking map ahead of popular Spanish Town parade

Police release parking map ahead of popular Spanish Town parade
The Spanish Town flamingos make their yearly appearance at the LSU lakes (Source: WAFB)
By Rachael Thomas | February 26, 2019 at 2:30 PM CST - Updated February 26 at 2:30 PM

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and one of Baton Rouge’s most popular parades is quickly approaching.

The Spanish Town parade is scheduled to roll at 12 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 2.

The Baton Rouge Police Department has released details about parking and road closures. They say no parking will be allowed along the entire route of the parade starting at 6 a.m. Saturday morning. Vehicles parked along the route will be towed.

The route will be secured by police at 10:30 a.m. Vehicles will not be allowed on the route after 10:30 a.m.

[ Baton Rouge Metro Area Mardi Gras Parades & Events – 2019 ]

Areas labeled with a "P" are available for parking during the parade (Source: BRPD)
Areas labeled with a "P" are available for parking during the parade (Source: BRPD)

Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.