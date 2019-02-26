OUR TURN: Ride share safety

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Baton Rouge Police caution everyone to be aware of your surroundings and be careful after an attempted kidnapping in Baton Rouge.
Police say an LSU student was sexually assaulted and nearly kidnapped by a fake ride sharing driver.
These services are very useful is used properly. Please remember the following tips:
- Most rideshare mobile apps offer passengers details such as the driver’s name, their photo and vehicle type.
- Before getting inside the vehicle, ask the driver, “Who are you here for?”
- Open up your own maps tool, enter your destination and follow along, noting any odd route shifts.
- And finally, If you sense that you are in trouble call 911.
