No. 7 LSU takes on Kent State

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a 4-1 weekend in the LSU Invitational, the No. 7 Tigers are back in action at Tiger Park for a midweek match-up against Kent State at 6 p.m.
The Tigers picked up victories over Michigan, CSUN and Memphis last weekend. Shelbi Sunseri picked up two victories in the circle and also contributed at the plate, hitting .500 and tallying six RBI, 14 total bases and two home runs.
Freshman pitchers Shelby Wickersham and Ali Kilponen both tossed out shutout victories. Wickersham shutout and faced the minimum number of batters against Michigan, while Kilponen recorded her second win on the year, a five-inning shutout over CSUN.
Aliyah Andrews went on to lead the Tigers at the plate with a .538 batting average. She tallied seven hits and five stolen bases. She now has 13 stolen bases on the season.
LSU leads the all-time series 1-0. The last time the Tigers was in 1997. The Tigers took down Golden Flashes 4-2 on March 2, 1997.
Kent State comes into the midweek matchup with a 6-4 record after a 3-2 weekend at the Baylor Invitational. The Golden Flashes claimed two wins over Baylor and a win over North Texas but fell to ULL and North Texas.
The Golden Flashes are led by Kaitlyn Miller, who is hitting .387 with eight RBI, a .548 slugging percentage and a .424 on-base percentage. In the circle, Andrea Scali is undefeated with a 6-0 record. She owns three shutouts, a 0.41 ERA and has tallied 53 strikeouts in 34.0 innings of work.
As a team, the Golden Flashes are hitting .295. They have recorded four home runs, 16 doubles, but have struck out 50 times on the season. Their opponents have outscored them 43-42.
