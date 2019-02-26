N 40th Street house fire believed to be arson

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Arson has been determined as the cause of a vacant house fire Monday night.
A spokesperson for the Baton Rouge Fire Department said the fire started around 9:24 p.m. Monday night at 1057 North 40th Street and was put out just after 9:50 p.m.
The fire started in the rear structure, believed to be a vacant guest house, and spread to the main structure. Nobody was inside the units during the time of the fire.
BRFD says neighbors described the property as being known for drug activity and vagrancy.
There was no damage to nearby occupied houses.
Anyone with information about this fire is urged to contact Baton Rouge Fire Investigators at 225-354-1419.
