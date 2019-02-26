Mom won’t be prosecuted for posting school fight video

“I have now received and reviewed the official report of the Scott Police Department submitted to the Office of the District Attorney for consideration of the formal filing of charges. The charge of the Unlawful Posting of Criminal Activity for Notoriety and Publicity (the offense under La. R.S. 14:107.4), reported of Meagan Adkins-Barras, occurring on or about February 20, 2019, will not be accepted for prosecution, for the fact that the circumstances do not support the proof necessary to establish all of the elements of the offense beyond a reasonable doubt. As such, the charge is now considered declined or refused,” Stutes wrote to KATC.