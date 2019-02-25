Missy Elliot, Mary J. Blige, Pharrell among Essence Fest headliners

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The lineup for the 25th annual Essence Festival was announced Monday (Feb. 25), with some big names gracing the list.
Powerhouse Mary J. Blige will take the main stage, along with hit-makers like Missy Elliot, Pharrell Williams and Timberland, to name a few. The three-day festival kicks of July 4 at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome. Other performers include NAS, H.E.R., Anthony Hamilton, Big Freedia, Davido, Doug E. Fresh, Frankie Beverly, Jermaine Dupri, Ledisi, MC Lyte, Morris Day, Musiq Soulchild, Ronnie, Bobby, Ricky & Mike, Sheila E., Teddy Riley, Teyana Taylor, VanJess and more.
More acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
When the festival started over two decades ago, it was a “a pivotal moment of vision and reverence," according to Michelle Ebanks, CEO of Essence Communications, who called the inaugural event “a critical acknowledgement of and investment in the power of our culture."
“In the years since, it has set a standard that many other festivals have aspired to, and today, the ESSENCE Festival has grown to represent an annual homecoming for Black artists from across the globe," Ebanks said in a news release. :In honor of our 25th anniversary, nearly 30 artists per night over three epic nights will come together to mount the world’s largest and most extraordinary cultural celebration. To one and all, we say, ‘Welcome to ESSENCE. Welcome home.’”
Tickets are on sale now, with packages starting at $125. For more information and the full 2019 lineup, check the Essence Fest website.
