MISSING: Teen last seen Feb. 10; foul play possible

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is actively searching for a missing teenager last seen Feb. 10.
Timmy Daniels, 18, is described as a black male with black hair and brown eyes who is 5′ 6″ tall, weighing about 125 lbs.
Daniels was last seen in the Scotlandville area on Feb. 10 and has reportedly not been seen or heard from since. Police say the possibility of foul play cannot be ruled out at this time.
Anyone with information on Daniels’ whereabouts should call BRPD’s Missing Persons Division at 225-389-8617 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
