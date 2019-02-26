Mamere’s Potato, Shrimp, and Andouille Stew

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -
Prep Time: 45 minutes
Yields: 4 servings
Comment: Years ago, potato stew became a common substitution for red beans and rice on “Monday wash day” in Louisiana. Both dishes could be cooked in the black iron pot next to the wash kettle, making lunch a little easier. This was one dish that my Mamere Zeringue made for me and my siblings, and I still prepare it to this day in her memory!
Ingredients:
6 potatoes, cubed
1½ pounds (70–90 count) shrimp, peeled and deveined
½ pound andouille sausage, cubed
¾ cup vegetable oil
¾ cup flour
1 cup diced onions
½ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced red bell pepper
2 tbsps minced garlic
2 quarts shellfish stock
¼ cup sliced green onions
1 tbsp chopped parsley
salt and black pepper to taste
granulated garlic to taste
Louisiana hot sauce to taste
Method:
In a large Dutch oven, heat vegetable oil over medium-high heat. Add flour and stir constantly until a light brown roux is achieved.
Add onions, celery, bell pepper, and minced garlic. Sauté 3–5 minutes or until vegetables are wilted, stirring constantly.
Add andouille and cook 5 minutes or until slightly browned. Add stock and potatoes. Bring to a rolling boil, reduce to simmer and cook until potatoes become so tender that some are dissolved to thicken the stock.
Add shrimp, green onions, and parsley. Cook 5–10 additional minutes or until shrimp are pink and curled.
Season to taste using salt, pepper, granulated garlic, and hot sauce. Serve hot over steamed white rice.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.