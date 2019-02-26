LSU’s Walker to make first start in nearly 2 years against South Alabama

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - No. 1 LSU will be back in action against South Alabama Tuesday night at The Box.
It will be a big night for Eric Walker, who will make his first start for the Tigers since 2017.
Walker suffered a tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow near the end of the season and underwent Tommy John surgery.
Before the season ending injury, Waker had an 8-2 record with a 3.48 ERA. He was named to the 2017 Freshman All-SEC and Freshman All-American teams.
The Jaguars are 4-2 this season and have won four in a row, including a 4-3 victory against No. 14 Clemson.
USA Top Hitters:
Ethan Wilson: .565 batting average with 2 doubles, 1 triple, 1 home run and 5 RBI
Felix Aberouette: .353 batting average with 2 home runs, 1 double and 7 RBI
Bennett Shell: .389 batting average with 1 home run and 1 double
Tigers Top Hitters:
Josh Smith: .519 batting average, 3 doubles and 4 RBI
Saul Garza: .438 batting average, 2 doubles and 7 RBI
Daniel Cabrera: .417 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 11 RBI
Antoine Duplantis: .400 batting average, 2 doubles, 3 home runs and 18 RBI
Pitching matchup:
LSU: Eric Walker (0-0, 6.75 ERA, 4.0 IP, 2 BB, 2 SO)
USA: Jared Proctor (0-1, 9.00ERA, 2.0 IP, 3 BB, 0 SO)
First pitch is set for Tuesday at 6 p.m. at The Box.
