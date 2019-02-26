LSU softball Feb. 26 rankings

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a 4-1 weekend in the LSU Invitational, the LSU softball team remains in the Top 10 of both national polls this week, checking in at No. 10 in the USA Today/NFCA Division I Coaches Poll and No. 9 in the ESPN.com/USA Softball poll.
The Tigers have been ranked every week since the end of the 2014 season. They have earned a total of 501 points in the NFCA poll. In the ESPN/USA Softball poll, the Tigers have racked up 344 points.
The Tigers are home at Tiger Park tonight facing Kent State starting at 5 p.m. All six of LSU’s games this week will be streamed online through SEC Network+ and WatchESPN with Lyn Rollins and Yvette Girouard.
The Tigers picked up victories over Michigan, CSUN and Memphis last weekend. Shelbi Sunseri picked up two victories in the circle and also contributed at the plate, hitting .500 and tallying six RBI, 14 total bases and two home runs.
Freshman Shelby Wickersham and Ali Kilponen both tossed shutout victories. Wickersham shutout and faced the minimum number of batters against Michigan, while Kilponen recorded her second win on the year, a five-inning shutout over CSUN.
Aliyah Andrews went on to led the Tigers at the plate with a .538 batting average. Andrews tallied seven hits and five stolen bases for the Tigers. She now has 13 stolen bases on the season.
