Louisiana wins big at the Oscars

(WAFB) - It wasn’t just those making movies who won at the Oscars Sunday night. As it turns out, Louisiana was a big winner as well.
Green Book racked up three Academy Awards, including Best Picture. The film tells the story of an African American pianist and his bouncer’s journey through the south and was made just outside of New Orleans.
“It just builds great credibility and adds to our ever growing cannon of successful pictures. We can do very popular films and we can do critically acclaimed films that win Academy Awards. The key decision makers know that and understand that,” said Chris Stelly, executive director of Louisiana Entertainment.
New Orleans’ Hannah Bleacher won Best Production for Black Panther. She’s the first African American to be nominated and win the honor.
