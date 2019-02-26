La. state superintendent wants more money for early childhood education

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Louisiana superintendent of education wants more money for early childhood education.
John White said at the Baton Rouge Press Club Monday that the waiting list for early childcare will soon jump from 3,300 families to nearly 10,000, and that’s without any new money from the state. He said Louisiana is making progress on teacher pay, but that young children are being left behind.
“I appreciate greatly the steps that have been made in this budget toward getting our teachers back where they need to be, and I will wholeheartedly support it at every stage of the process, but as we look at the rest of the resources in this $30 billion budget, I implore our legislature to please look at our youngest learners,” White said.
Session starts in April.
