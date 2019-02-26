‘Jay & Silent Bob Get a Reboot,’ ‘Queen of the South’ among major productions filming in Louisiana

Among the headlines is Looking for Alaska, the largest series to film in the state since July 1, 2017. Co-produced by Paramount Pictures and Hulu, the tale follows a new student who arrives at a boarding school and meets a young girl named Alaska. In getting to know her, he slowly falls in love with her, but soon finds her life isn’t as perfect as he thought. The series is based upon the novel of the same name by John Green. Principal photography begins in March 2019. The series stars Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth and Sofia Vassilieva.