‘Jay & Silent Bob Get a Reboot,’ ‘Queen of the South’ among major productions filming in Louisiana

(WAFB) - Hollywood South’s bustling film industry is shaping up to get even bigger, thanks to the help of some heavy hitters currently in production around Louisiana.
The Louisiana Economic Development office’s entertainment division reports the current slate of feature films and tv shows is estimated to bring in $316.0M+ in spending around the state, with an additional $161.8M+ going towards payroll.
Among the headlines is Looking for Alaska, the largest series to film in the state since July 1, 2017. Co-produced by Paramount Pictures and Hulu, the tale follows a new student who arrives at a boarding school and meets a young girl named Alaska. In getting to know her, he slowly falls in love with her, but soon finds her life isn’t as perfect as he thought. The series is based upon the novel of the same name by John Green. Principal photography begins in March 2019. The series stars Charlie Plummer, Kristine Froseth and Sofia Vassilieva.
Hollywood megastar, Tom Hanks, caused quite the stir around town in in early 2018 when he announced filming for his World War II movie Greyhound would take place aboard the USS Kidd and other locations throughout the Capital City. The film is currently in post-production.
The full list of projects filming around Louisiana can be found below.
TV SERIES
- NCIS: New Orleans (S5)
- Cloak & Dagger (S2)
- On Becoming God In Central Florida
- Claws (S3)
- Queen of the South (S4)
FILMS
- Queen & Slim
- The Love Birds
- Billie
- Tall Girl
- The Hunt
- Jay & Silent Bob Get a Reboot
Also among the list of films was an untitled police project. Details surrounding the film were not made public.
