Jaguars split Sunday doubleheader at Northwestern State

The Jaguars would add run support in the sixth in the form of a two-out, base-running clinic as Ward and Williams each singled, stole second - Williams also stole third - and touched home plate to give SU a 7-4 lead. NSU would add a harmless run in the bottom half of the sixth as the combination of Jackson Cullen (1.0 innings, three batters faced, one strikeout) and Connor Whalen (2.0 innings, eight batters faced, two Ks) exercised any would-be Demons rally.