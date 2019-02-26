FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal risk of severe weather early Wed. morning; hail possible

However, be ready for scattered showers for Wednesday morning’s commute, with daybreak temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° around the capital region. Scattered rains will continue off and on through the morning and into the early afternoon, with rain chances increasing as the day warms. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. While we are not concerned about severe weather, be ready for a few thunderstorms across the viewing area during the afternoon.