FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Marginal risk of severe weather early Wed. morning; hail possible

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - After a mostly dry afternoon and early evening, rains return Tuesday night and extend into Wednesday morning. In fact, we could see one or two strong to severe storms overnight and into Wednesday’s pre-dawn hours. The NWS Storm Prediction Center (SPC) is maintaining a marginal risk for severe weather for the entire WAFB region until 6 a.m. Wednesday. The primary threat will be large hail. Be ready for locally gusty winds and lightning, but fortunately, this does not look to be a tornado-producing setup.
Keep in mind a marginal risk suggests one or two severe storms are possible, but not guaranteed. We expect most, if not all, WAFB neighborhoods will get through the night without any seriously threatening weather.
However, be ready for scattered showers for Wednesday morning’s commute, with daybreak temperatures in the upper 50s to near 60° around the capital region. Scattered rains will continue off and on through the morning and into the early afternoon, with rain chances increasing as the day warms. Highs Wednesday will be in the mid 70s. While we are not concerned about severe weather, be ready for a few thunderstorms across the viewing area during the afternoon.
Keep the umbrella handy Thursday too, as showers and thunderstorms are likely once again. Thursday highs will return to the 70s.
It’s the mid 70s Friday and Saturday, with rain chances running at 30 to 40 percent both days. Severe weather is not a real concern for either day the way things look now. With luck, all of the rains should be done before Friday evening’s Southdowns Parade begins to roll. The outlook is a bit more dicey for Saturday’s midday Spanish Town parade, as we will carry scattered rains into the afternoon forecast.
Rain is likely Sunday, with scattered rains returning Monday. Both days will be cooler, however, thanks to a cold front that will sweep through Louisiana over the weekend.
The weather story for next week will be, “How cold will it get?”
A week or so or ago, Jay suggested he thought there was a very good chance Baton Rouge was done with freezes for the winter. However, Mother Nature looks to throw us a curve ball next week, with temperatures potentially dropping into the low to mid 30s around mid-week. While the air won’t get cold enough to worry about pipes, it may require covering any new, ground-hugging vegetation.
The Storm Team will maintain a daily tracking of the forecast guidance with respect to the potential March cold snap. So far this winter, when it comes to freezes, the models have tended to forecast temperatures colder than what actually occurs. Hopefully, that will be the case for next week too.
