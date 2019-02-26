EBRSO debuts new handheld tech for license plate reading, GPS tracking, etc.

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office is rolling out new, high tech equipment to assist its deputies in day-to-day operations.
The Gismo is a handheld device, around the same size as a cellphone, and gives deputies the ability to read license plates, scan driver’s licenses and VINs, and GPS tracking.
“To put all that information in the hands of the men and women working out on the streets where it needs to be and have it just like that, it’s just a tool that is unbelievable for law enforcement,” said East Baton Rouge Sheriff Sid Gautreaux.
For the deputies using the Gismo, it provides live, up-to-date information at their fingertips.
“You get information extremely fast,” said Sgt. Jerad Daniel. “Taking multiple databases and combining them into one handheld device so you have access to all that information in our patrol units and on the streets."
While the wealth of knowledge is great for the department, it does come with a price tag. A Gismo device is $1,689 and the software that goes with it is another $995. The sheriff says that cost is minimal compared to what potential costs could be if his department did not have this technology. One license plate reader costs approximately $14,000 and a simple ticket writer is around $5,000. The new technology also replaces a number of other systems that require additional fees for licensing and equipment.
“It’s going to save us money,” Gautreaux said. “You know, time is money and it is going to save us that.”
He says it also protects his deputies out on the streets.
“It’s making our deputies safer, it’s making them more efficient, and also in turn, it makes us serve the public better and provide them a better product and keep them safer," Gautreaux said.
Currently, only five of the Gismo devices are in use. The sheriff says he hopes to have 15 more in the hands of his deputies in the coming weeks.
