Defense says LSU pledge Max Gruver excessively drank, smoked marijuana before hazing death

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - An attorney for a former LSU student accused in the death of fraternity pledge Maxwell Gruver, alleges he excessively drank and smoked marijuana the entire month he was enrolled at the university, including the night of his death, in a motion filed Tuesday.
Matthew Naquin was charged with negligent homicide following a 2017 hazing ritual that resulted in Gruver dying from alcohol poisoning.
Naquin's defense team filed a motion to include evidence from numerous witness statements recorded by LSU Campus Police, the District Attorney's Office, and LSU's Student Accountability Office that Gruver drank alcohol and smoked marijuana excessively during the month before his death.
A roommate of Gruver said he was "sober for maybe five of those nights" he lived on LSU's campus.
Another witness said it was "commonplace" to see Gruver drunk. "Max was always the one to get most drunk," the filing says.
"Max Gruver, sadly and tragically, began using alcohol and smoking marijuana from the first day he set foot on campus at LSU," the filing states. "He continued to drink alcohol and smoke marijuana on a daily basis."
The filing alleges Gruver showed up high on marijuana to the September 2017 Phi Delta Theta hazing ritual referred to as “Bible study,” where pledges were required to drink alcohol if they gave incorrect answers to questions about the fraternity.
Gruver died that night with a blood-alcohol level of 0.495 percent - more than six times the legal limit to drive in Louisiana. The autopsy also found THC in his system, the chemical found in marijuana.
Lead defense attorney for Naquin, John McLindon, argues that witness statements show "unequivocally that Gruver voluntarily, and without any hint of coercion or duress, drank excessive amounts of alcohol and smoked excessive amounts of marijuana on a nearly daily basis."
McLindon says this evidence "certainly" negates any intent or criminal negligence on Naquin's part.
The Gruver family responded by saying they’ve been pressured for weeks to make a plea deal with the defense to lessen the charge against Naquin to hazing.
McLindon also wrote the prosecution alleges Gruver was coerced, pressured, or forced to drink. The evidence of Gruver's prior conduct and habits "show the exact opposite."
"He routinely and voluntarily drank excessive amounts of alcohol without any pressure or coercion," the filing reads.
Naquin’s trial is scheduled for July.
Phi Delta Theta has been banned from LSU’s campus until at least 2033.
