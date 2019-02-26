Crawfish season well underway despite high prices

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - It’s time to pinch some tails, if the price is right that is. It’s still considered early in the season, but prices for boiled or live are all over the place right now.
Cash’s Louisiana Crawfish is a farm along Highway 190 in Port Allen. So far, it’s slow going for the 2019 crawfish season.
“Right now, we are fishing one pond and we started out catching eight to nine pounds fishing 450 to 500 traps,” said Harlan Cashiola, owner of Cash’s Louisiana Crawfish.
Cashiola, also known as “Crawfish,” says that’s why people are paying unheard of prices for live mudbugs.
“I’ve never seen them right at $5 a pound for live,” said Cashiola. “They’re still going to buy them. If they want crawfish. That’s the Louisiana delicacy.”
It’s a pretty simple concept of supply and demand. The more the traps catch, the lower the price for the consumer. On Tuesday though, two ponds turned up about 2.5 sacks at $3.75 per pound.
“I think last year around this time, they were about $3,” said Cashiola.
Weather obviously has a big part to play in it. The cooler temperatures mean fewer crawfish in the traps at the farm. Warmer temperatures mean more crawfish and peak season. It’s why Brandon and Austin head out once every three days to pull the traps. Once the season picks up a bit more in a few weeks, they’ll check those traps daily. Then they’ll be able to tally their tails and stacks their sacks.
“The goal is to have your cooler pretty much empty on Mondays,” said Cashiola.
Given that crawfish is pretty much religion in Louisiana, that’s not difficult. While prices can literally jump or drop overnight, the truth is, you really can’t put a price on pinching tails.
