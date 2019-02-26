Coast Guard, Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office rescue 2 people from Lake Verret

ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - Two people were rescued from Lake Verret Tuesday, according to the U. S. Coast Guard.
The Coast Guard Sector in New Orleans received a report from Assumption Parish Sheriff’s Office at 12:40 a.m. of an overdue 18-foot skiff with two men and a woman aboard.
To help with the rescue, the Coast Guard launched MH-65 Dolphin helicopter aircrew. At 1:45 a.m., the Sheriff’s Office reported to the Coast Guard that a man was found and taken to the Assumption Community Hospital for possible hyperthermia.
Once the helicopter aircrew arrived at 2:21 a.m., the second man and woman were rescued from the waters. The man and woman were reportedly in the 60-degree water for almost four hours, according to the Coast Guard.
“An integral part of this rescue was the boaters’ float plan,” said Scott Talbot, the search and rescue mission coordinator for Sector New Orleans. “Because they notified someone ashore of their voyage, a timely report of their delayed return was made to officials. We recommend boaters file float plans with friends or family members before going out on the water to ensure timely reports of possible distress.”
