2019 Carnival Season will last more days than usual

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Tempted by too many King Cakes this season?
Seem like you’ve seen more King Cakes this season than usual? The answer may be “Yes!” since the 2019 Carnival Season is a little longer than normal. More days could mean more cakes at the office.
Carnival officially begins on January 6, the Epiphany or Twelfth Night of Christmas. The season ends on Mardi Gras (Fat Tuesday), the day before the start of Lent (Ash Wednesday) and the fasting season leading into Easter.
Lent lasts for 46 days, with 40 days of fasting (excluding the six Sundays during the period).
Easter can occur as early as March 23 or as late as April 25, a range of 34 days - that range applies to Carnival Season, too.
By Church definition, Easter is the Sunday after the first full moon after the Spring Equinox. If the first full moon after the equinox falls on Sunday, then Easter is delayed one week. 2019′s Easter Sunday will be the latest since 2011, when it fell on April 24, and will be the latest that we will see until 2030, which also falls on April 21.
This year, you’ll get 58 days to laissez les bon temps rouler!
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.