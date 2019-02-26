BRPD looking for man accused of robbing Family Dollar

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is currently looking for a man accused of burglarizing the Family Dollar on Plank Road.
Police say the robbery happened at 2323 Plank Rd. on Feb. 21 around 1 a.m. The man reportedly busted the store’s front window and stole an undisclosed amount of merchandise. Investigators think this same man may be responsible for other burglaries in the area as well.
Anyone with information should contact BRPD’s Burglary Division at 225-389-3824 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.
