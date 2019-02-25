Arrest warrant reveals new details in Bourbon St. shooting

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Louis Barnes remained locked up on a $1.5 million bond Monday (Feb. 25) after police said he shot two people and himself while outside Willie’s Chicken Shack in the 400 block of Bourbon Street.
Sunday around 3 a.m., police said a security guard tried to remove Barnes from the business. The armed guard works for Elite Protection Solutions, and owner Willie Harris said his employee simply asked Barnes to leave the business.
“He asked the gentleman to leave. The gentleman said, ‘What are you going to do? Put me out?’ And my officer said, ‘No, I’m just going to call the police.’ At that moment, he was attacked,” Harris said.
According to the arrest warrant, surveillance video from the city’s Real Time Crime Center shows Barnes attacking the officer and punching him.
FOX 8 spoke with the state’s executive director of the Board of Private Security Examiners, who said the security guard deployed his weapon to protect himself.
Police said Barnes was somehow able to take the guard’s gun and shoot. They said Barnes struck himself in the shoulder, and the security guard and 36-year-old bystander Julie Couvillion in the neck.
Police said they found Couvillion lying in the street.
“The girl on the ground when I came up. It was sad,” said witness David Williams.
Couvillion died at the hospital. New Orleans native Williams said he jumped in to help the security guard.
“My first thought was containing the bleeding,” he said.
The guard is still recovering. According to the state, he was properly trained and licensed to carry a weapon. His employer said he had about two years of experience and started working as a security guard for Willie’s Chicken Shack a couple of weeks ago.
“Each one of our employees are like family. I talked to him that day and gave him pointers on what to look for, but you can’t plan for some maniac attacking you,” Harris said.
