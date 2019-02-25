Army Corps to open Bonnet Carre Spillway Wednesday

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - The Army Corps of Engineers will open the Bonnet Carre Spillway Wednesday as Mississippi River levels continue to rise.
At a news conference Monday, the Corps said river levels have continued to rise due to excessive rainfall and snow melt in the Mississippi and Ohio River Valleys.
This is the wettest winter in that area in 124 years.
The Corps plans to open 38 bays initially, but could open as many as 200 bays. The Spillway is expected to operate for at least one month.
The Spillway is designed to take water from the Mississippi River and divert it to Lake Pontchartrain. This is the 13th time the Bonnet Carre has been opened; most recently in 2016 and 2018.
Army Corps New Orleans District Commander Col. Michael Clancy said that once the Spillway is opened, enough water will flow to fill the Mercedes-Benz Superdome in one minute,
As of now, the Corps has no plans to operate the Morganza Spillway near Baton Rouge. It was most recently opened in 2011.
Col. Clancy said one benefit of opening the Bonnet Carre is that no private property will be flooded.
Flood stage for New Orleans is 17 feet and the Corps says opening the Spillway will ensure the Mississippi River doesn’t over-top.
The public is allowed to view the spillway opening from the Project Office located at 16302 River Road in Norco.
Please note drones, and other unmanned aerial systems, are not permitted for flight during the opening.
