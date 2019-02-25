Reminders for staying safe while having fun at Mardi Gras parades

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Every year people young and old come together for Mardi Gras, a celebration that draws people to Louisiana from all over the globe. One local resident moved to the state seven years ago.
“I’m getting ready today. I’m on YouTube with Mardi Gras music blasting in my apartment, I’m dancing around the house doing the Mardi Gras Mambo, getting ready for today’s parade,” said Charles True of Baton Rouge.
It is also an important day to make safety a priority while having fun and attending parades.
“Parades can be a lot of fun for families to attend together, and we just want to make sure everybody you know maintains their safety,” said Nick McDonner, a spokesperson for Baton Rouge’s Emergency Medical Services.
McDonner suggest bringing snacks and water to remain hydrated. If small children are present, McDonner suggest slipping a note with contact information into their socks, in case they get separated. Finally, make sure everyone keeps a safe distance from the parade floats, McDonner recommends.
“Every now and then we’ll have somebody fall off of a float, or may end up getting hit by a float. That’s why it’s very important to maintain a safe distance from the float.”
This weekend marked the first of two big parade weekends in Baton Rouge. For a list of times and routes, click here.
