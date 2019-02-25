Proposal to incorporate City of St. George moves forward

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) - The petition to incorporate the proposed City of St. George is moving forward.
Attorney General Jeff Landry announced Monday, Feb. 25 that Steve Raborn, registrar of voters for East Baton Rouge Parish, has certified that 25 percent or more of elector living in the St. George area have signed the petition to incorporate the proposed city.
The petition was first filed Oct. 15, 2018. Click here for more.
Because 25 percent or more people have signed, Raborn has forwarded the proposal to Governor John Bel Edwards, who will determine if the petition complies with various state laws.
