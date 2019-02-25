One person transported after being hit by vehicle on Perkins Road

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - Emergency crews responded to reports of a pedestrian being struck by a vehicle Sunday, February 24 in the 9800 block of Perkins Road near Wimbledon and Lane’s End.
Initial calls about the incident went out around 6:22 p.m. Sunday evening. Emergency officials were unable to confirm the condition of the victim but did say the injuries were potentially serious.
The driver of the vehicle is believed to have fled the scene.
This is a developing story. Details are limited. Check back for updates.
