NOPD’s Carnival sidekick hits the streets for patrol
You better follow Carnival rules...you don't want to be arrested by Sylvester.
By Erin Lowrey | February 25, 2019 at 8:38 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:17 AM

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We have heard of a K9 and a mounted unit, but have you heard of a patrolling raccoon?

Don’t worry, he isn’t real. NOPD says it doesn’t bite, but it is unsightly.

Sylvester the raccoon is a stuffed raccoon in uniform. According to NOPD, he helps patrol the streets during Carnival.

According to NOPD, Sylvester belongs to a Lieutenant and attends all major events with him.

Some revelers posed with Sylvester, making him a Mardi Gras star.

Keep and eye out on the route for him. Maybe he will take a selfie with you!

