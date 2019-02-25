NOPD’s Carnival sidekick hits the streets for patrol

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) -We have heard of a K9 and a mounted unit, but have you heard of a patrolling raccoon?
Don’t worry, he isn’t real. NOPD says it doesn’t bite, but it is unsightly.
Sylvester the raccoon is a stuffed raccoon in uniform. According to NOPD, he helps patrol the streets during Carnival.
According to NOPD, Sylvester belongs to a Lieutenant and attends all major events with him.
Some revelers posed with Sylvester, making him a Mardi Gras star.
Keep and eye out on the route for him. Maybe he will take a selfie with you!
