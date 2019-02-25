Man arrested after taking police on chase in reportedly stolen vehicle

ZACHARY, LA (WAFB) - A man from Woodville, Mississippi is behind bars after allegedly leading police on a chase in a stolen vehicle.
The Zachary Police Department says on Sunday, Feb. 24 just before 10 p.m., they received a report about a stolen vehicle. Within minutes, police were able to find the stolen vehicle on Highway 64. The man driving, Shawnon Carter, 33, led police on a short chase, then attempted to flee on foot. Police say they took Carter into custody without incident.
Carter is charged with second degree robbery, theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated flight from an officer, and resisting an officer. He was booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. He was also booked for an outstanding traffic warrant.
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.