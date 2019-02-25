Man accused of sexually assaulting juvenile girl

Warren Blanchard (Source: APSO)
By Mykal Vincent | February 25, 2019 at 11:01 AM CST - Updated February 25 at 11:01 AM

ASSUMPTION PARISH, LA (WAFB) - A 70-year-old man is behind bars after being accused of sexually assaulting a juvenile.

Assumption Parish Sheriff Leland Falcon says Warren Blanchard was arrested on Friday, February 22, after a December 2018 complaint of alleged indecent behavior with a juvenile.

Deputies met with the child and mother who said Blanchard assaulted the girl at a home in Pierre Part.

After a series of interviews with the victim and the victim’s mother, and a “broad range of scientific testing,” Blanchard was arrested.

Blanchard was booked into the Assumption Parish Detention Center on one charge of indecent behavior with a juvenile, where he is currently awaiting a bond hearing.

