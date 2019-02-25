LSU Baseball: Feb. 25 polls

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) - The LSU Tigers went 4-0 last week staying perfect on the early 2019 baseball season.
The Tigers (7-0) beat Southeastern 6-5 at the Box Tuesday night before sweeping Bryant University 13-6, 17-8, and 4-3 over the weekend.
RELATED STORIES:
Here’s a check at this week’s baseball polls:
Collegiate Baseball: LSU No. 1
SEC: Vanderbilt (2), Georgia (9), Florida (13), Mississippi State (16), Ole Miss (17), Arkansas (22), Texas A&M (23), Auburn (29)
Perfect Game: LSU No. 1
SEC: Vanderbilt (3), Florida (8), Ole Miss (10), Arkansas (13), Auburn (15), Mississippi State (17), Georgia (22)
Baseball America: LSU No. 2
SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (5), Mississippi State (9), Ole Miss (13), Georgia (15), Arkansas (17), Auburn (18)
D1 Baseball: LSU No. 2
SEC: Vanderbilt (1), Florida (7), Georgia (9), Ole Miss (10), Mississippi State (12), Arkansas (16), Auburn (21)
This week’s schedule:
Feb. 26: vs. South Alabama
Feb. 27: vs. Southern
March 1-3: at Texas
Copyright 2019 WAFB. All rights reserved.